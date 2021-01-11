Firefighters extinguish Stiltsville house fire

STILTSVILLE, Fla. (WSVN) — Firefighters extinguished a house fire in Stiltsville.

The fire broke out just before 7:15 a.m., Monday.

“When they arrived, they found the house fully engulfed in flames,” said Miami Fire Rescue Lt. Pete Sanchez.

Video footage showed firefighters working to extinguish the blaze.

City of Miami Fire Rescue crews were able to put the fire out in about 10 minutes.

Fire officials said there was no sign of anyone in or around the house at the time of the fire.

“We received reports that the house was vacant,” Sanchez said. “We immediately did a 360 of the area. There was no boats docked, and we did not see any victims in the water.”

Before the fire, only seven houseboats remained intact due to hurricanes and other bad weather.

The homes in Stiltsville are owned by a trust and are used for rentals.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

