Firefighters extinguish shed fire in Miramar

MIRAMAR, FLA. (WSVN) - Firefighters have extinguished a fire that broke out at a shed near a home in Miramar.

Miramar Fire Rescue crews responded to the scene along Southwest 45th Street and 139th Avenue, Friday.

Drone footage captured by a 7News viewer captured smoke billowing into the air.

Crews managed to keep the fire from spreading to a nearby home.

No injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

