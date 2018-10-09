Firefighters extinguish shed blaze in NW Miami-Dade

NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Rescue crews have extinguished a shed that caught fire in Northwest Miami-Dade.

Cellphone video showed flames violently raging as Miami-Dade Fire Rescue worked to contain the blaze in the area of Northwest 87th Terrace and 14th Avenue, Tuesday evening.

Officials said the fire spread to parts of the home and garage. The scene afterwards showed the charred remains of what’s left of the shed.

Investigators are looking into what caused the fire.

