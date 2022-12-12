DAVIE, FLA. (WSVN) - A mobile home burst into flames in a Davie community.

The call came in just before 3 a.m. about a fire at 8671 SW 18th CT, Monday.

“Upon arrival, crews were met with fierce flames in a fully involved mobile home,” said Chris Abramczyk. “Due to the quick actions of the personnel, they were able to confine the fire to the original mobile home and make sure that no further exposures were involved.”

According to Assistant Chief of Davie Fire Rescue Jorge Gonzalez, two people were inside the home in the back bedroom when the fire broke out.

“We went into a defensive mode once we knew everyone was out of the structure and that the occupants were out,” said Gonzalez. “Then it was primarily a defensive attack. Flames and smoke were heavy enough that we were concerned that it would catch any of the trailers next to it or the exposures. So we just had multiple lines protecting the exposures and knocking down the fire.”

The people inside suffered burns but the extent of their injuries is unknown.

Fire crews were still on the scene to ensure no hot spots were still around and to salvage what they could from the establishment.

Officials said 10 units responded to the fire.

The cause of the fire is now under investigation.

Please check back on WSVN.com and 7News for more details on this developing story.

Copyright 2022 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.