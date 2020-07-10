Firefighters extinguish large junkyard fire in Opa-Locka

OPA-LOCKA, FLA. (WSVN) - Firefighters are currently battling a blaze that erupted at an automobile junkyard in Opa-Locka.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue crews responded to South Florida Auto Recycling, located along Northwest 22nd Avenue and 139th Street just before 9:45 a.m., Friday.

7SkyForce HD hovered above the scene where plumes of black smoke and heavy flames could be seen coming from the business.

Several cars were seen on fire, some that were stacked on top of each other.

Responding firefighters found over 20 vehicles engulfed in flames.

“You could hear it, it was blowing up. It was just like boom!” said one nearby resident. “Then you could see all the smoke. It was real scary.”

Nineteen MDFR units responded to the scene to battle the blaze.

“Accessibility is definitely one of the issues,” said MDFR spokesperson Maggie Castro. “Typically, junkyards are pretty secure and they have limited means of ingress and egress so accessibility to the cars themselves is difficult, plus the way the vehicles are kept at junkyards. They’re typically kept stacked, one on top of the other, so when there is a fire that involves multiple layers of vehicles, it’s difficult to get to the bottom ones at certain times.”

No injuries have been reported.

As of 10:40 a.m., the fire is said to be under control.

The cause of the fire is now under investigation.

Copyright 2020 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.