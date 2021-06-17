WEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Firefighters have extinguished flames at an apartment complex in West Miami-Dade.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue units responded to the scene along Northwest Eighth Street and 87th Avenue, Thursday morning.

Fire officials said the flames erupted inside the kitchen of one of the apartment units.

7SkyForce hovered over the scene where a oven could be seen outside of the building.

No injuries were reported.

