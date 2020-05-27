Firefighters extinguish junkyard fire in Opa-locka

OPA-LOCKA, FLA. (WSVN) - Firefighters have put out a junkyard fire in Opa-locka.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue crews responded to the fire in the area of Northwest 127th Avenue and 32nd Court at approximately 2:11 a.m., Wednesday.

Responding firefighters found several cars on fire.

The fire was quickly extinguished and no injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire is now under investigation.

