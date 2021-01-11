Firefighters extinguish houseboat fire in Stiltsville

STILTSVILLE, Fla. (WSVN) — Firefighters extinguished a houseboat fire in Stiltsville.

The fire broke out just before 7:15 a.m., Monday.

Video footage showed a houseboat fully engulfed in flames.

City of Miami Fire Rescue crews were able to put the blaze out in about 10 minutes.

Fire officials said there was no sign of anyone in or around the houseboat at the time of the fire.

