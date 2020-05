SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A house burst into flames in Southwest Miami-Dade.

Firefighters responded to the scene near the intersection of Southwest 107th Avenue and 43rd Terrace, early Monday morning.

Officials said the blaze began after an electrical panel caught fire.

Fire crews were able to extinguish the flames.

No injuries have been reported.

