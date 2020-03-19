Firefighters extinguish house fire in Sunrise

SUNRISE, FLA. (WSVN) - Firefighters have put out a fire that broke out inside a home in Sunrise.

Sunrise Fire Rescue crews responded to the home, located in the area of Northwest 23rd Street and 63rd Avenue, just before 5 a.m., Thursday.

Responding firefighters found the residence engulfed in flames.

The occupants inside of the home were able to escape without injuries.

7SkyForce HD hovered above the scene where smoke could be seen coming out of the windows of the home.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

