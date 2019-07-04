Firefighters extinguish house fire in Plantation

PLANTATION, FLA. (WSVN) - Firefighters have extinguished a blaze that sparked at a Plantation home.

Plantation Fire Rescue crews responded to the scene along the 400 block of Northwest 135th Way, Thursday.

Upon arrival at the scene, firefighters found smoke pouring from the roof of the home.

Marbel Acevedo, the homeowner, said she and her family were watching TV when a fan in her bedroom caught fire.

“It’s pretty scary. All I did was grab my son, come outside and call 911,” said Acevedo. “It’s something that you don’t expect when you’re just watching TV. You’re not expecting that to happen at all, so it is scary.”

The American Red Cross is now assisting the family.

