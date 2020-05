NORTH MIAMI, FLA. (WSVN) - Firefighters have extinguished a house fire in North Miami.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue crews responded to the home along South Hibiscus Drive near Biscayne Boulevard at around 4:45 p.m., Sunday.

Crews worked to put out the fire for over an hour.

No injuries were reported.

The American Red Cross is now assisting the homeowner virtually.

