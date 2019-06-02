Firefighters extinguish house fire in Margate

MARGATE, FLA. (WSVN) - Firefighters worked to quickly put out a blaze after a house caught fire in Margate.

Margate Fire Rescue crews responded to the residential fire along the 1100 block of Northwest 62nd Avenue, Saturday morning.

The roof of the home received some damage from the flames.

No injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

