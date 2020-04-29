Firefighters extinguish house fire in Lauderhill

LAUDERHILL, FLA. (WSVN) - Firefighters battled an early morning blaze that broke out inside an occupied home in Lauderhill.

Lauderhill Fire Rescue crews responded to the scene along Northwest 17th Court and 36th Avenue at around 6 a.m., Wednesday.

The home was occupied by seven people at the time the fire broke out.

Lauderhill FD o/s #workingfire at 3560 NW 17 Ct. Heavy flames showing on arrival from front window. Occupied by 7 people, who were woken by smoke alarms. @SFLRedCross responding. Active investigation. #BreakingNews @LPDPIO @LauderhillFDPIO pic.twitter.com/Vkv0HSF7T0 — LauderhillFDOpsChief (@LHFireOPSChief) April 29, 2020

It remains unclear if any the occupants of the home were injured.

American Red Cross volunteers will reach out to the family virtually to help provide them with comfort kits and any other aid they can supply.

The cause of the fire is now under investigation.

