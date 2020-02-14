Firefighters extinguish house fire in Davie; no injuries reported

DAVIE, FLA. (WSVN) - Firefighters have extinguished flames that engulfed a house in Davie.

Davie Fire Rescue crews responded to the home near West Falcons Lea Drive and Plymouth Lane at around 6:15 a.m., Friday.

7SkyForce HD hovered above the scene where half of the roof could be seen collapsed on the back patio of the property.

“One of the younger sons noticed the fire, alerted the mother and everybody evacuated at that time,” said Davie Fire Rescue Battalion Chief Andrew Roberts. “It has made it through the roof so unfortunately we weren’t able to stop it before that time so we had to go in with a defensive attack so we weren’t able to put crews directly in once the roof was compromised.”

Aerials showed several people across the street embracing one another while watching firefighters battle the blaze.

No injuries were reported.

The fire is believed to have started in one of the back rooms of the home, but the cause is currently under investigation.

Family members residing inside of the home had been collecting items for donations, which firefighters said caused some difficulties when attempting to extinguish the flames quickly.

Firefighters said the home has not been deemed a total loss.

Copyright 2020 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.