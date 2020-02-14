Firefighters extinguish house fire in Davie; family displaced

DAVIE, FLA. (WSVN) - Firefighters have extinguished flames that engulfed a house in Davie, leaving a family of five displaced.

Davie Fire Rescue crews responded to the home near West Falcons Lea Drive and Plymouth Lane at around 6:15 a.m., Friday.

Cellphone video taken by a neighbor from her own backyard showed the intense flames just moments after the fire erupted.

“Oh, my God, I hope nobody was in here. I hope they get out safe,” a woman is heard saying in the video.

“One of the younger sons noticed the fire, alerted the mother and everybody evacuated at that time,” said Davie Fire Rescue Battalion Chief Andrew Roberts. “It has made it through the roof, so unfortunately we weren’t able to stop it before that time, so we had to go in with a defensive attack, so we weren’t able to put crews directly in once the roof was compromised.”

7SkyForce HD hovered above the scene where half of the roof could be seen collapsed on the back patio of the property.

Aerials also showed several people across the street embracing one another while watching firefighters battle the blaze.

No injuries were reported.

The fire is believed to have started in one of the back rooms of the home, but the cause is currently under investigation.

The five family members residing inside of the home had been collecting items for donations, which firefighters said caused some difficulties when attempting to extinguish the flames quickly.

“They did have an extensive fire load,” said Roberts. “They did have a lot of material in one spot.”

Firefighters said the home has not been deemed a total loss. They said they are exploring the possibility the fire started outside the home before spreading.

The American Red Cross later responded to the scene.

