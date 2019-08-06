Firefighters extinguish Hollywood house fire

HOLLYWOOD, FLA. (WSVN) - Firefighters were able to quickly put out flames inside of a Hollywood home.

Hollywood Fire Rescue crews responded to the scene, located along the 100 block of Calle Largo Drive just before 12:45 p.m., Tuesday.

7SkyForce HD flew over the scene where several firefighters could be seen making their way in and out of the home.

It is unclear if there were any occupants inside of the house when the flames broke out.

