Firefighters extinguish garbage truck fire in Pembroke Pines

PEMBROKE PINES, FLA. (WSVN) - Firefighters have put out a fire that erupted inside a garbage truck in Pembroke Pines.

7SkyForce HD hovered above the charred truck along Hiatus Road near Taft Street just before 11:30 a.m., Friday.

Hiatus Road from Taft Street to Sheridan Street were shut down while firefighters worked to extinguish the flames.

No injuries were reported.

