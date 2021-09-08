FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Firefighters rushed to the rescue at a South Florida home.

A fire broke out at a house near Northeast 15th Avenue and 11th Street in Fort Lauderdale, Wednesday afternoon.

It caused significant damage, especially to the kitchen.

A cat was trapped inside, but crews rescued it and gave it oxygen.

The residents escaped safely, but they cannot return until repairs are made.

Officials believe an electrical problem sparked the fire.

