Firefighters extinguish flames on sailboat in Miami

MIAMI (WSVN) - Fire rescue crews have put out a fire that broke out on a sailboat in Miami.

Firefighters with the Miami-Dade Fire Rescue Department responded to the scene located at 111 Parrot Jungle Trail, near Parrot Jungle Island, just before 7 a.m., Thursday.

The flames were quickly extinguished by crews on board Fireboat 73.

Officials said the 34-foot sailboat was unoccupied.

7SkyForce HD flew over the scene where the stern could be seen charred.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

