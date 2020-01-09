Firefighters extinguish flames inside trolley on SR 112 in Miami

MIAMI (WSVN) - Firefighters have put out flames that erupted inside a trolley traveling on a Miami expressway.

The fire broke out as the trolley was traveling along the westbound lanes of State Road 112 near Northwest 12th Avenue early Thursday morning.

Cameras captured firefighters working to extinguish intense flames coming from inside of the trolley.

The vehicle was left scorched before it was towed away from the scene.

The driver was able to escape without any injuries.

The trolley is used to provide free trips to passengers around Marlins Park.

It is unclear if any passengers were on board the trolley at the time the flames broke out.

