Firefighters extinguish flames inside SW Miami-Dade home

SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Firefighters have put out flames that erupted inside a home in Southwest Miami-Dade.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue crews responded to the scene in the area of Southwest 166th Street and 101st Avenue at around 8 p.m., Wednesday.

Crews arrived on scene to find heavy smoke coming from the front door to the home and garage.

Fire officials said putting out the fire was challenging due to security bars covering the windows.

The fire was extinguished without any injuries reported.

The cause of the fire is now under investigation.

