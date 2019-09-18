Firefighters extinguish flames inside Sunny Isles Beach high-rise

SUNNY ISLES BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Firefighters put out flames inside a high-rise apartment building in Sunny Isles Beach.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue crews responded to the scene, located along 172nd Street and Collins Avenue, just before 8 p.m., Tuesday.

Flames broke out on the 15th floor of the building, but firefighters quickly extinguished the fire.

No injuries were reported.

Officials said the apartment was empty due to renovations.

