Firefighters extinguish flames inside Opa-Locka home

OPA-LOCKA, FLA. (WSVN) - Firefighters have put out a fire inside of a home in Opa-Locka.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue crews responded to the scene located in the area of Northwest 140th Terrace and 23rd Avenue at approximately 4 a.m., Monday.

Bars and shutters on the windows posed a difficulty for responding firefighters but once inside the home they were able to extinguish the fire quickly.

There were no victims inside of the residence at the time the flames broke out.

The cause of the fire is currently under investigation.

