Firefighters extinguish flames inside Miami Shores restaurant

MIAMI SHORES, FLA. (WSVN) - A Miami Shores restaurant has been left charred after a fire broke out.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue crews responded to Sins Gastrobar, located in the area of Northeast 98th Street and Second Avenue, at around 9:10 p.m. Sunday.

7News cameras captured employees working to clean up debris left behind from the flames Monday morning.

According to rescue officials, there were no injuries reported.

The cause of the fire is currently under investigation.

