Firefighters extinguish flames engulfing Redland home

SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Firefighters have put out a large fire that broke out inside a home in the Redland area of Southwest Miami-Dade.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue crews responded to the home along Southwest 196th Street and 207th Avenue at approximately 10:30 p.m., Sunday.

Nearly 20 fire units worked to extinguish the flames.

Officials said the rural location of the home made it a challenge to find a stable water source.

No injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

