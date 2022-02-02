SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Firefighters extinguished flames at a home in Southwest Miami-Dade.

A fire broke out at the back of the home, located along Southwest 22nd Terrace and 93rd Court, Wednesday morning.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue crews responded to the scene as heavy smoke spread through the house.

Firefighters put out the flames and no injuries were reported.

