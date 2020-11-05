Firefighters extinguish flames at NW Miami-Dade home

NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Firefighters have extinguished a fire that broke out at a Northwest Miami-Dade home.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue crews responded to the home near Northwest 72nd Street and 10th Avenue just after 6:50 a.m., Thursday.

There was no one inside of the home at the time of the blaze.

The flames were quickly put out, and no injuries were reported.

The American Red Cross has since reached out to assist the individual who lives at the residence.

