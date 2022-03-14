NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Firefighters have extinguished a fire at a Northwest Miami-Dade cement plant.

Eleven Miami-Dade Fire Rescue units responded to the scene at the unoccupied business along Northwest 137th Avenue and 12th Street just before 2:30 a.m., Monday.

Firefighters found smoke coming from the back of the plant, officials said. A large pile of rubbish was found on fire in the chopped rubber storage area.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

