Firefighters extinguish flames at NW Miami-Dade apartment building

NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Firefighters have put out a fire that erupted inside of an apartment building in Northwest Miami-Dade.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue crews responded to the scene along Northwest 24th Avenue and 50th Street at approximately 12:10 p.m., Thursday.

Responding firefighters found heavy smoke coming from a unit on the first floor.

The flames were extinguished and no injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

