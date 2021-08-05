NORTHEAST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Firefighters have extinguished a house fire in Northeast Miami-Dade.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue crews responded to the scene at a two-story home along Northeast 211th Street and 23rd Court, at approximately 9:45 p.m., Wednesday.

All occupants inside the home were able to escape without any injuries.

The cause of the fire is now under investigation.

