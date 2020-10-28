Firefighters extinguish flames at NE Miami-Dade apartment building

NORTHEAST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Firefighters have put out flames that broke out inside a Northeast Miami-Dade apartment building.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue crews responded to the scene along Northeast Third Court and 187th Street just before 10 a.m., Wednesday.

Residents inside of the building were evacuated as firefighters extinguished the fire.

No injuries were reported.

