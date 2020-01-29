Firefighters extinguish flames at metal recycling facility in Opa-locka

OPA-LOCKA, FLA. (WSVN) - Firefighters have put out flames that erupted at an Opa-locka metal recycling facility.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue crews responded to the scene near the intersection of Northwest 135th Street and Cairo Lane just after 5 a.m., Wednesday.

A ladder truck was used to quickly put out the large fire at the facility.

No injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire is currently under investigation.

