Firefighters extinguish flames at Little Havana taqueria

MIAMI (WSVN) - Firefighters have extinguished flames that broke out inside a popular taqueria in Miami’s Little Havana neighborhood.

City of Miami Fire Rescue crews responded to the Taqueria Viva Mexico located along Southwest 12th Avenue and Fifth Street just after 5 a.m., Thursday.

Most of the damage was contained to inside of the restaurant.

The cause of the fire is currently under investigation.

