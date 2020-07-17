Firefighters extinguish flames at Leon Medical Centers location in Miami

MIAMI (WSVN) - Firefighters have put out flames that erupted inside a Leon Medical Centers location in Miami.

City of Miami Fire Rescue crews responded to the scene along West Flagler Street and Southwest 27th Avenue just after 8 a.m., Friday.

7SkyForce HD hovered over the scene where firefighters could be seen on the roof of the building putting out smoke in one area.

One patient and staff members at the center were evacuated from the building as firefighters worked to extinguish the flames.

No injuries were reported.

Officials with Leon Medical Centers released the following statement after the fire:

“We want to thank the City of Miami Fire Department for their quick response and we are grateful that no one was injured. Patient care has not been interrupted and Leon Medical Centers operations continue as scheduled.”

The cause of the fire is currently under investigation.

