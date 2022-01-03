MIAMI (WSVN) - Firefighters put out flames that erupted inside a church in Miami.

City of Miami Fire Rescue units responded to a fire at the Iglesias de Dios, located along 15th Avenue and Northwest 29th Street, early Monday morning.

Firefighters were able to extinguish the flames at the two-story house of worship.

Some damage was reported inside the structure.

Officials said there were no occupants inside of the church at the time the flames broke out.

The cause of the fire is now under investigation.

