Firefighters extinguish flames at Hialeah home

Photo Courtesy: City of Hialeah Fire Department

HIALEAH, FLA. (WSVN) - Firefighters extinguished a house fire in Hialeah.

Hialeah Fire Rescue crews responded to the scene along East 64th Street and Fifth Avenue, Sunday night.

The fire was put out without any injuries reported.

Volunteers with the American Red Cross responded to the scene to assist the seven individuals, including one child, who were impacted by the fire.

