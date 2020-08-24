Firefighters extinguish flames at Hialeah home

HIALEAH, FLA. (WSVN) - Firefighters extinguished a house fire in Hialeah.

Hialeah Fire Rescue crews responded to the scene along East 64th Street and Fifth Avenue, Sunday night.

Last night #HFD crews responded to a residential structural fire on the east side of Hialeah. Upon arrival, fire crews encountered smoke and flames coming from the residence. Fire personnel were able to extinguish the fire without incident. #hialeahfiredepart #hialeahfirerescue pic.twitter.com/6PZ0yZClM3 — City of Hialeah Fire Department (@HialeahFD) August 24, 2020

The fire was put out without any injuries reported.

Volunteers with the American Red Cross responded to the scene to assist the seven individuals, including one child, who were impacted by the fire.

