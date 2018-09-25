Firefighters extinguish fire that consumed Ferrari and BMW at Aventura Mall

AVENTURA, FLA. (WSVN) - - Fire crews have extinguished a fire that burned up a Ferrari and a BMW at Aventura Mall.

Aventura Police and Miami-Dade Fire Rescue were dispatched to the valet area of Aventura Mall, just before 6 p.m., Tuesday, after a call came in for a trash fire.

Once a unit arrived to the scene, they discovered it was a rental Ferrari on fire. Officials said the blaze also spread to a nearby BMW.

Firefighters put out the blaze and are now investigating the cause.

No injuries were reported.

