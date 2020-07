PLANTATION, FLA. (WSVN) - Fire rescue crews put out a fire that sparked from a store sign in Plantation.

The fire sparked on a JCPenny at the Westfield Broward Mall located at 8000 W. Broward Blvd., Thursday night.

Units responded to Westfield Broward. The JC Penny sign was on fire. Crews put out the fire. No injuries. pic.twitter.com/ALrTuBA6LV — Plantation Fire (@PlantationFire) July 24, 2020

Firefighters were able to put the flames out quickly.

No injuries were reported.

