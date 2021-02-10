Firefighters extinguish fire on Miami apartment balcony

MIAMI (WSVN) - Firefighters have put out a fire on a balcony outside of a Miami apartment.

City of Miami Fire Rescue crews responded to the apartment along Northeast 15th Street and Miami Place at around 11:15 a.m., Wednesday.

Rescue officials said the flames were contained to the balcony after a piece of furniture caught fire.

The building was evacuated after fire alarms went off.

No injuries were reported.

Traffic Alert: NE 1 Ave – Miami Ave on 15 St has been shutdown in both directions due to an apartment fire at 1500 NE Miami Place. Avoid area. @CityofMiamiFire pic.twitter.com/geIRjdH5lw — Miami PD (@MiamiPD) February 10, 2021

—

