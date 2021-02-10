Firefighters extinguish fire on Miami apartment balcony

Courtesy: Miami Police/ Twitter

MIAMI (WSVN) - Firefighters have put out a fire on a balcony outside of a Miami apartment.

City of Miami Fire Rescue crews responded to the apartment along Northeast 15th Street and Miami Place at around 11:15 a.m., Wednesday.

Rescue officials said the flames were contained to the balcony after a piece of furniture caught fire.

The building was evacuated after fire alarms went off.

No injuries were reported.

