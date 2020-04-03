Firefighters extinguish fire in Miami Gardens home

MIAMI GARDENS, FLA. (WSVN) - Miami-Dade Fire Rescue crews have put out a fire at a Miami Gardens home.

According to officials, firefighters responded to reports of a fire near Northwest 12th Ave and 185th Terrace at around 7 a.m., Friday.

Crews members who arrived on the scene said they found a “two-story house with heavy smoke conditions.”

Firefighters had to access the home from a second floor window because the stairs were severely damaged.

No one was found inside the home.

The fire was quickly put out.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

Copyright 2020 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.