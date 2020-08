MIAMI (WSVN) - A fire broke out inside an apartment in Miami’s Little Havana neighborhood.

City of Miami Fire Rescue crews responded to the scene near Southwest Fourth Street and 12th Avenue, at around 8:20 a.m., Tuesday.

The extent of the damage remains unclear at this time.

Please check back on WSVN.com for more details on this developing story.

Copyright 2020 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.