Firefighters extinguish fire in Kendall strip mall

SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Firefighters worked to put out a fire that broke out at a Southwest Miami-Dade business.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue crews responded to the Palms at Town & Country Mall in Kendall, just before 5 a.m., Wednesday.

The fire broke out at a Family Dental’s office in the mall located at 8226 Mills Dr.

7SkyForce HD hovered over the scene where firefighters could be seen wrapping up their hoses after tackling the fire. They said it took them nearly 30 minutes to put out.

7News spoke with Cecille Sanchez, the office manager, who said she received the scary call, but she is grateful it was not worse.

“‘Cause it’s just property,” she said. “Even though, you know, this is where you work and all of that, but we’re grateful that it wasn’t anything major.”

No injuries were reported.

“Most of the damage is here in the front of the building underneath and up on the roof,” said Miami-Dade Fire Rescue Capt. Ricky Rosario, “but the cause of the fire is still under investigation.”

Water could be seen dripping from the building. Damage could also be seen on the roof of the building.

The damages are estimated to be worth $5,000 to $8,000.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation. It remains unclear if the severe lightning storms in the area the night before had anything to do with the fire.

