Firefighters extinguish fire in Baptist Health parking garage

(WSVN) - Several cars went up in flames at a hospital garage in Southwest Miami-Dade.

Fierce flames could be seen coming from the third floor of the Baptist Health parking garage near 89th Avenue and Kendall Drive, Wednesday.

Firefighter quickly contained and put out the blaze.

Several vehicles were destroyed in the fire.

No injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

