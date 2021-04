POMPANO BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - A storage unit was left scorched in Pompano Beach.

The fire broke out in one of the enclosures along South Dixie Highway and Southwest Eighth Street, Monday.

Cellphone video showed heavy smoke coming from the roof.

Firefighters quickly responded to the scene and prevented the flames from spreading.

No injuries were reported.

Copyright 2021 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.