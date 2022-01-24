MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - A fire broke out at a hotel in Miami Beach.

Miami Beach Police and Fire Rescue units responded to the scene along Ocean Drive and 13th Street, early Monday morning.

An occupant at a hotel next door to the one that caught fire was able to take pictures of the smoke and flames.

“We heard the fire alarm and I ran outside and I was like, ‘Oh my God the building’s on fire! Oh my God, oh my God, it’s so scary!’ I had burst into tears and then I saw the lady from the front desk and she had such good energy that she made me feel safe and I saw the fire department and the police and I knew everything was going to be OK,” said a man at the next door hotel that was also evacuated.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

Please check back on WSVN.com and 7News for more details on this developing story.

Copyright 2021 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.