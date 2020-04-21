Firefighters extinguish fire at Fort Lauderdale duplex

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Firefighters have extinguished a blaze that sparked at a Fort Lauderdale duplex.

Fort Lauderdale Fire Rescue crews responded to the scene near Northeast 15th Street and Third Avenue at around 5 p.m., Tuesday.

Images provided by fire rescue showed flames and smoke coming from the windows.

The blaze may have started on or near a mattress inside the unit, officials said.

No injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

Copyright 2020 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.