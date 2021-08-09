NORTH MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - A fire broke out at a condemned building in North Miami Beach.

Fire rescue crews responded to the Crestview Towers near Northeast 164th Street, overnight Monday.

Firefighters were able to put the flames out quickly.

The apartment building was evacuated and deemed unsafe to live in just last month.

Officials found structural concerns in their inspection following the tragic collapse of then Champlain Towers in Surfside.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

No injuries were reported.

