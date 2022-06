WEST PARK, FLA. (WSVN) - A fire reignited at a home in West Park.

The blaze started in a house along 56th Avenue and Southwest 40th Street around 5 p.m, Thursday.

Crews helped four people, including two children who were impacted by the fire.

The first fire broke out in the kitchen.

Nobody was hurt.

