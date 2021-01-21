Firefighters extinguish duplex fire in North Miami Beach

NORTH MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Firefighters have extinguished a duplex fire in North Miami Beach.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue crews responded to the scene along Northeast 169th Street and 21st Avenue, just after 9:30 a.m., Thursday.

7SkyForce HD hovered over the scene where firefighters could be seen surrounding the duplex while smoke billowed out.

No injuries were reported.

